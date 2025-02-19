Etsy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $129.9 million. On…

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $129.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.03.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $852.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $861.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $303.3 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.81 billion.

