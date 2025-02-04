Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $590…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $590 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.98 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Estee Lauder expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 30 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.