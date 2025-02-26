Essential Utilities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $184.8 million.

The Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $604.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $595.3 million, or $2.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.09 billion.

Essential Utilities expects full-year earnings to be $2.07 to $2.11 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTRG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.