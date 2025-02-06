Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported profit of $23.5 million in…

Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported profit of $23.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $247 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Esco Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.30.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.55 to $5.75 per share.

