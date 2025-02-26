Escalade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Escalade Inc. (ESCA) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.7 million in…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Escalade Inc. (ESCA) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The maker of sporting goods products posted revenue of $63.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $251.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESCA

