Esab: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $53.7…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $53.7 million.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $670.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $633.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $636.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $264.8 million, or $4.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.59 billion.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESAB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.