Erie Indemnity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported net income of $152 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.91.

The insurance company posted revenue of $924.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $600.3 million, or $11.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERIE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERIE

