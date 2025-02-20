Equinox Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported profit of $28.3…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported profit of $28.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $575 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $339.3 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.51 billion.

