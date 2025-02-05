Equinor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2 billion.

The Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 63 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $27.65 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.81 billion, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $103.77 billion.

