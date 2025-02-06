Equifax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $174 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $604.1 million, or $4.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.33 to $1.43.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFX

