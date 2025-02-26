EPR Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — EPR Properties (EPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — EPR Properties (EPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $98 million, or $1.22 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.21 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $14.4 million, or 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Kansas City, Missouri, posted revenue of $177.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $149.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $386.9 million. Revenue was reported as $585.2 million.

EPR Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.94 to $5.14 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.