EPlus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported profit of $24.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $511 million in the period.

EPlus expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion.

