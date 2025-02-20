Epam: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $103.3 million.…

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $103.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $454.5 million, or $7.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.22 to $2.32.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.45 to $10.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.