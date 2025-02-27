EOG Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.25 billion. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.74 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $5.59 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.4 billion, or $11.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EOG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.