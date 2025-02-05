Envista: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.2 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Brea, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $652.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $645.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.12 billion, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.51 billion.

Envista expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.05 per share.

