Enviri: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $83.2 million in its fourth…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $83.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $1.04 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 4 cents per share.

The industrial services company posted revenue of $558.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $128 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Enviri expects its results to range from a loss of 25 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 18 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVRI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.