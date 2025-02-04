Enterprise Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.62 billion. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.62 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $14.2 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.9 billion, or $2.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $56.22 billion.

