Entergy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $287.2 million. On…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $287.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Orleans-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.88 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.