Entegris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $102.2 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $849.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $822.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $292.8 million, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 71 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $775 million to $805 million for the fiscal first quarter.

