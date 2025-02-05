Ensign Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Wednesday reported…

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $79.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $298 million, or $5.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.26 billion.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $6.16 to $6.34 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENSG

