Enpro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Enpro Inc. (NPO) on Wednesday reported profit of $13.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $258.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $72.9 million, or $3.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

Enpro expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.70 per share.

