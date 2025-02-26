Enovis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $703.3 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $703.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of $12.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $561 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $556.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $825.5 million, or $14.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.11 billion.

Enovis expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion.

