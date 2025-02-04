Enova International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63.7 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $729.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $209.4 million, or $7.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENVA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.