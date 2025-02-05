EnerSys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $114.8 million. On…

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $114.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.88. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $906.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $934.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.75 to $2.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

EnerSys expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.97 to $10.07 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.6 billion to $3.64 billion.

