Energizer: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $22.3 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $731.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $728 million.

