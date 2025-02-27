Enerflex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Thursday reported earnings of $15 million…

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Thursday reported earnings of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The energy infrastructure provider posted revenue of $561 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.41 billion.

