Endeavor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Thursday reported a loss of $165.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The entertainment, sport and content company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $782.4 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.11 billion.

