Encore Capital Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $225.3…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $225.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $9.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $265.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $139.2 million, or $5.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECPG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.