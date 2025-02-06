Encompass Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $120.9 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $120.9 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $455.7 million, or $4.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.37 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.67 to $4.96 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.