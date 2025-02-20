Employers Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported net income of $28.3 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported net income of $28.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.15 per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $216.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $118.6 million, or $4.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $880.7 million.

