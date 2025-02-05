Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $585…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $585 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.38 to $1.42.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.