Emcore: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUDD LAKE, N.J. (AP) — BUDD LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Budd Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period.

