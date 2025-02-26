Emcor Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Wednesday reported profit of $292.2 million in…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Wednesday reported profit of $292.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $6.32 per share.

The construction and maintenance company posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $21.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.57 billion.

Emcor Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.25 to $24 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.1 billion to $16.9 billion.

