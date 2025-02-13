Elme: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Elme Communities (ELME) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Elme Communities (ELME) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $20.6 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3 million, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $61.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $81.8 million. Revenue was reported as $241.9 million.

Elme expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 91 cents to 97 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELME

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.