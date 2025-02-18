Element Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $54.7 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $624.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $244.2 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.46 billion.

