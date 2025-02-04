Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $2.83 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.22 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Electronic Arts said it expects revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.90 to $4.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $7 billion to $7.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EA

