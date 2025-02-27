Elastic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.1…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $382.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 37 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $379 million to $381 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.91 to $1.96 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion.

