EHealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $97.5 million in its…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $97.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.32 per share.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $315.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.1 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $532.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHTH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.