EGain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported earnings of $671,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, eGain said it expects revenue in the range of $21 million to $21.5 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 14 cents to 16 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $88.5 million to $90 million.

