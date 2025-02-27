Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.5 million in…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $182 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.7 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $704.5 million.

Ecovyst expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $755 million to $815 million.

