Ecolab: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $472.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $4.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.11 billion, or $7.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.47 to $1.53.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.42 to $7.62 per share.

