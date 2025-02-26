EBay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $679…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $679 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The e-commerce company posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.98 billion, or $3.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, eBay expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.32 to $1.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.