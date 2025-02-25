Easterly Government Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Washington-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $32.6 million, or 29 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.5 million, or 5 cents per share.

The property management company, based in Washington, posted revenue of $78.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $126.9 million. Revenue was reported as $302.1 million.

Easterly Government Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.18 to $1.21 per share.

