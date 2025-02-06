E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $17.3…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $17.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $355.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.4 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.27 to $3.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.31 billion.

