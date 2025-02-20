Dynavax Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $72 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.3 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $277.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVAX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.