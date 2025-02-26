Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported net…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported net income of $32.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.17 per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

