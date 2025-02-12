Dutch Bros: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Grants Pass, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor posted revenue of $342.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $319.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.3 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

Dutch Bros expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion.

Dutch Bros shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.71, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

