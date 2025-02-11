DuPont de Nemours: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $118…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $118 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $703 million, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.39 billion.

DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.8 billion to $12.9 billion.

