Dun & Bradstreet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $631.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $656.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28.6 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.38 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.01 to $1.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.44 billion to $2.5 billion.

