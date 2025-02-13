Duke Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.21 billion.…

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.66 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $7.36 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.52 billion, or $5.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.36 billion.

Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.17 to $6.42 per share.

